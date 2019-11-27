|
Robert McAbee
Pendleton - Robert Douglas "Bobby" McAbee, formerly of Pendleton, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Capstone Health and Rehab in Easley. Robert was born in Anderson County, the son of the late Raymond and Clara Whitfield McAbee. Robert was a 1960 graduate of Pendleton High School and was a graduate of Forrest Business College. He was a retired employee with Griff's Farm and Home Center in Pendleton and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Piedmont. Robert enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing and gardening. He is survived by a number of cousins, uncles and aunts. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday at Bishop Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mason Wright officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019