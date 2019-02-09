Resources
Robert Owen Turner, Sr.

Carrollton, TX - Robert Owen Turner, Sr., of Carrollton, TX, died Sunday, January 27, 2019. Mr. Turner served in the Navy aboard the USS Seattle. He was a 1964 graduate of Parker High School in Greenville, SC. and the owner of Nationwide Construction Company for over 30 years. He was the son of William Boyd Turner, Jr. and Zola O. Turner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Ames Turner and a granddaughter.

He is survived by his son, Robert Owen Turner, Jr (Andrea) of Greenville, SC; daughter, Deena Turner Smith (Wade) of McDonough, GA; brother, William Boyd Turner III (Linda) of Greenville, SC; sister, Maxine Hall of Anderson, SC; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, friends, his dog, Sammy, and cat, Josey Lane.

Services were held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at North Texas Funeral Home in Farmers Branch, TX.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 9, 2019
