|
|
Robert "Bobby" Pickens
Anderson - Robert Bothwell "Bobby" Pickens, 83, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born January 6, 1937 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Harold Andrew Pickens, Sr. and Catherine Jolly Pickens.
Bobby was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a graduate of Boys High and attended Auburn University. He retired as the Vice-President of Harold A. Pickens and Sons. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Anderson.
He is survived by his loving companion, Joy Dansby Aldredt; sons, Robert B. Pickens, Jr. and Darby Drake Pickens (Jenny); grandchildren, Laurel Paige Pickens Brereton and Owen Drake Pickens; great-grandson, Benjamin Andrew Brereton; and brother, William B. Pickens.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Harold A. Pickens, Jr. and grandson-in-law, Sean Brereton.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday, February 9, 2020 at The McDougald Family Center.
Bobby was a great lover of all animals and the family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Anderson County Humane Society, 407 Pearman Dairy Rd, Anderson, SC 29625.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020