Sosebee Funeral Home-Iva Chapel
204 East Green Street
Iva, SC 29655
(864) 296-5656
Robert Powell


1944 - 2020
Iva - Robert James Powell 'Rabbit', 76, of Iva, SC passed away at his home.

Born in Anderson, SC on January 9, 1944; he was the son of the late Claude and Bertha Powell. He was a member of Iva First Baptist and Army Reserve. Robert was devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Diann Hilley Powell; daughters: Robin Nemeth (Michael), Annemarie Dodgens (Rick), and Nikki Sheriff (Kevin); brothers: Fudd Powell, Roscoe Powell (Tonda), Smiley Powell (Deborah), Gerald Cox (Joyce), Lindell Cox, and Winford Cox; sisters: Margaret Craft (Millard) and Sarah Timms; and grandchildren: Lauren Greer (Justin), Jake Pierce, Addie Carter, Bailey Dodgens, Jed Dodgens, Remy Sheriff, and Rabb Sheriff.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his sisters: Jenny Whitman and Annie Ruth Rogers; brother, Larry Cox, and a beloved nephew, Jody Powell.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no formal visitation. The family will hold private graveside services at Iva City Cemetery officiated by Rev. Jerry Gray and Rev. Dale Cross.

The family will hold a public memorial service at a later date.

At the request of the family, please in lieu of flowers, make donations to Iva EMS, or Hospice of the Upstate.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, Iva Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
