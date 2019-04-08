Robert T. Hoepfl



Anderson - Mr. Robert (Bob) Thomas Hoepfl died peacefully Friday evening, April 5, 2019 at Hospice House of the Upstate. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 9, 1940. He was the son of Joseph Hoepfl and Suzanne Klein Hoepfl.



He was employed by Proctor and Gamble in Chicago, Illinois, Jackson, Tennessee, and Macon, Georgia. Among other things he took great pride in helping to develop the first Pringle potato chip.



He served in many managerial capacities while with Michelin Tire Corporation in Europe and the United States. He was plant engineer in the Sandy Spring plant and was the Technical Buyer of Michelin North America. He expanded the Columbia, South Carolina plant when the earth mover tire was introduced to the market. He built the Michelin plant located in Starr, South Carolina from the ground up.



Bob attended Marquette University and transferred to the University of Wisconsin Madison earning a graduate degree in Engineering. While in Anderson, South Carolina, he attended Clemson University earning a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He was a Veteran of the Army serving during peace time.



Bob is survived by his wife Patricia (Patti) Hoepfl of the home, two daughters, Emily Hoepfl of Greensboro, North Carolina, Erin Hoepfl of Portland, Oregon, a son Neil Hoepfl of the home, three grandchildren Olivia, Dorian, and Rylee, and a half-brother Kenneth.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the McDougald Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rainey House, Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



