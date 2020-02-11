Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Jennings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Jennings Obituary
Robert T. Jennings

Anderson - Robert Theodore Jennings, 90, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home.

Born August 26, 1929 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Theodore Roosevelt Jennings and Leola Thacker Jennings. He was married to the late Jeanette Chambers Jennings. Robert proudly worked as a weaver for 40 years and spent 30 of those years at J.P. Stevens. He then retired from Jackson Mill. He was a member of River of Life Church of God.

He is survived by his children, Robert Jennings, Sara Fowler, Carol Gilbert and Cynthia West, all of Anderson, SC; brother, Donnie Jennings of Greenwood, SC; sister, Jean Richards of Joanna, SC; and 17 grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his daughters, Peggy Surls and Teresa Gaines.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at River of Life Church of God, Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Dale Dyar officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Flowers will be accepted.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now