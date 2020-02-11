|
Robert T. Jennings
Anderson - Robert Theodore Jennings, 90, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home.
Born August 26, 1929 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Theodore Roosevelt Jennings and Leola Thacker Jennings. He was married to the late Jeanette Chambers Jennings. Robert proudly worked as a weaver for 40 years and spent 30 of those years at J.P. Stevens. He then retired from Jackson Mill. He was a member of River of Life Church of God.
He is survived by his children, Robert Jennings, Sara Fowler, Carol Gilbert and Cynthia West, all of Anderson, SC; brother, Donnie Jennings of Greenwood, SC; sister, Jean Richards of Joanna, SC; and 17 grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his daughters, Peggy Surls and Teresa Gaines.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at River of Life Church of God, Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Dale Dyar officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Flowers will be accepted.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020