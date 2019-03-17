Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Anderson - MSgt Robert Lewis Telford passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home. Robert was a graduate of Westside High School and served 24 years in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Loraine Beaty Telford; children, Catherine Hemingway (Peter), Robert Anthony Telford (KaPonda), Clint Telford (Linda) and Yolanda Thompson (Marvin "Pete"); ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six sisters, Clara Burriss, Lillie Telford, Robina Wood, Joyce Diane Acker, Patricia Ann Watt and Mildred Telford; and one brother, Tim Wilkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juriah and Louise Telford and one sister, Willie Frances Latimer.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church. The interment will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family is at the home, 234 Brookforest Drive.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 17, 2019
