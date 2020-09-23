1/1
Roberta Verdin Owens
Roberta Verdin Owens

Roberta Verdin Owens, 85, widow of David Earl "Jack" Owens of 203 South Hamilton St. died Monday, September 21, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Patrick and Willie Mae Hamby Verdin. She was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church of Williamston.

Surviving are: son, Gene Fields (Pam) of Williamston; daughter, Jacqueline Segars of Williamston; sister, Ernestine Vest, Naples, FL; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Ann Fields; and sisters Sarah Cole, Inez Walker, Bessie Mae Hilley, and Helen, Frances, and Cleo Verdin.

Graveside service will be held 1pm Friday at Garden of Memories with Rev. Phillip Clardy officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Owens family.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
