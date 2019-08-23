|
|
Robin B. Kelley, Sr.
Anderson - Heaven is once again in concert as Robin B. Kelley, Sr. joined his beloved wife Peggy in heaven at the side of our good Lord during the early morning hours of August 22, 2019. He is now dancing forever with the love of his life!
Bobby graduated from Wofford College and Clemson University with a Masters in Biology. He also attended the Medical University of South Carolina. For most of his professional career, he was Head of the Math and Science Department at Anderson University and was a professor of biology, botany, anatomy and physiology.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Anderson and later joined the First Baptist Church in Clemson. He was a deacon at First Baptist Church in Anderson and was well known for helping those who had little.
Preceded in death by his wife Peggy Evatt Kelley, Bobby lived in Anderson, S.C. Their children are: son, Robin B. Kelley, Jr. and friend Michael Sokolowski of Atlanta and daughter, Deegie McGill (Benjie) of Clemson and their two children (Bobby's grandsons), Ben McGill (Megan) of Atlanta, and Bobby McGill of Clemson. Bobby's parents were Henry G. Kelley, Sr. and wife Gertrude, and his brother Henry G. Kelley, Jr. (Marilyn) of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM at The First Baptist Church of Clemson with Dr. Tiffany Hamilton, Associate Pastor officiating. The family will gather for a time of visitation following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Clemson, Anderson University, or Providence Care (Hospice).
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019