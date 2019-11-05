|
|
Rodney Rice
Clemson, SC - Rodney W. "Rod" Rice, 89, husband of Linda Johnson Rice passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Cottingham House at Hospice of the Foothills in Seneca.
Rod was born in Charleston, West Virginia a son of the late Harry A. and Clara Belle Myers Rice. He was a graduate of Southeastern University in Washington, DC and earned his MBA from New York University. Rod had a long and illustrious career in business management with many Fortune 500 companies including IBM, CBS, REA Express, and Mead Johnson. Prior to his retirement, he owned Signs Plus in Greenville and Anderson. Rod was a very active member of Trinity Wesleyan Church for over 30 years where he sang in the church choir, was the President of Wesleyan Men, an AWANA Commander, and served as a Stephens Minister amongst many other positions. He was also very involved in the community serving as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, Our Daily Bread as well as working with the Clemson Elementary After School Program. He was also on the boards of the Foothills Chorale and Clemson Community Care. Rod was very proud of being a former Sergent in the US Marine Corps serving during the Korean War years. He was an avid sports fan of the Clemson Tigers and enjoyed nothing more than watching football games on television.
Surviving are his wife of the home; daughters, Katie Rice Baker (Richard) of Washington, DC and Donna Rice Foti (Joe) of Mountainside, NJ; sons, Wayne Rice (Kathy) of Hinton, WVA, Alan Rice (Anita) of Princeton, WVA, Brad Rice of Athens, GA and Jeff Rice (Susan) of Atlanta, GA; stepson, Brian Sanders (Allyson) of Anderson, SC; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Rod was predeceased by a brother, Harry A. Rice; and sister, Jane Dumont. Memorial services will be at 4 PM, Thursday at Trinity Wesleyan Church with Revs. Mike McClung and James Wiggins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Wednesday at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Kidney Foundation or to Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at the funeral home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019