Rodriquez "Rod" Mattison
Williamston, SC - Rodriquez "Rod" Mattison age 22 passed Sunday. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and a graduate of Palmetto High School. Survivors include his parents Rodney Mattison, and April Williams, one sister Jelisa Williams brother Lavarious Mattison, one nephew Knox Harris all of the home, grandparents Virginia Williams, and Barbara Mattison Platt. Funeral Saturday 1:00P.M. Mt. Zion Baptist Church burial Church Cemetery. Visitation Friday evening from 7:00-7:30 P.M. at the Funeral Home. The family is at 2513 River Road Piedmont S.C. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019