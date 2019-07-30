|
Roger Stanley Wilson
Belton - Roger Stanley Wilson, 76, husband of Georgia Hammond Wilson of 114 Locke Rd. died Monday, July 22, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Laurens County, he was the son of the late Herbert C. and Mary G. Hellams Wilson. He was a Plant Manager at the job that he loved. The family would like to thank Devine Hospice, Dr. Kumar, and his nurses.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: son, Randall Wilson of the home; brother, Clarence Wilson of Granite Falls, N.C. of Laurens.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbra Wilson Wells Hofmeister, and brother Dan Wilson.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 30, 2019