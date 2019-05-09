|
|
Roger Teel
Abbeville - Norman Roger Teel, 75, husband of Bonnie Carol Nelson Teel, of Blue Heron Cove, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Born in Asheville NC, he was the son of the late Edward and Sue Burleson. He was a member of Keowee Baptist Church and a US Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Dew Drop Lodge #266 A.F.M. and was a Shriner. Mr. Teel was retired from Fluor Daniel.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 37 years of the home are: his son, Roger (Sue) Teel of WA; a daughter, Jenna Teel of Greenville; three grandchildren, Bryce Carpenter, Joshua Teel, and Matthew Teel; and two step-grandchildren, Timothy Wilson and Brianna Wilson.
Mr. Teel is preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Jennifer Teel and Joanne Teel.
Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Keowee Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Mize and Rev. Tony Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Friday from 1-2 P.M. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to -Greenville, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 9, 2019