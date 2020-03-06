|
|
Ronald David Keel, Sr.
Greenville - Ronald David Keel Sr., 78, of Greenville, passed away March 5th, 2020. He was born in Anderson, SC on November 9th, 1941. He was married to Joyce Jordan on September 3rd, 1961. Ronald owned Ron's Building Materials and sold his company when he retired. He had a passion for fast sports cars and golf. He is survived by his two children, David (Tissa) and Chris (Mary), his grandchildren Dalton, Katelin, Ronnie, Cameron, Nick, Kelsie, David, Mick, Rocky, his nephew Charlie, sister-in-law Elizabeth and John West, and brother-in-law Lyman. A Celebration of Life will be held at Holly Tree Country Club on Sunday, March 8th 2020 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolinas Golf Foundation: http://www.carolinasgolf.org/donate, : www.cancer.org/ or
McCall Hospice House: http://www.hospicehousegc.org
To leave an online condolence to the family or make a charitable donation in Ron's name, please visit http://www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020