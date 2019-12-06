Resources
Dr. Ronald Edward Tysl Dds

Dr. Ronald Edward Tysl, DDS

Anderson - November 13, 1932 - December 6, 2019

Dr. Ronald Edward Tysl, 87, of Anderson, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Chicago, IL on November 13, 1932, he was the son of the late Edward Bradley Tysl and the late Blanche May Tysl. He was a Graduate of Emory University School of Dentistry and for over 50 years practiced dentistry in Belton, SC. He was past Chairman of the Piedmont District of The SC Dental Association, and for 28 years served on the Anderson County School District 2 Board of Trustees. He was a longtime member of The Lions Club and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Dr. Tysl was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his children; Lori Tysl Salisbury (Mason), Juli Tysl Ludwig (Joey), Steve Tysl (Cheryl), Greg Tysl (Karen) and Rhonda Tysl Gaffney (Jeff), grandchildren; Emily Salisbury Park (Alex), Jennifer Ludwig Lake (Travis), Eric Tysl, Courtney Tysl, Russ Tysl (Amber), Cory Tysl, Clare Gaffney, and Jack Gaffney. He is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and his longtime Sweetheart, Guynell Scott.

The family will receive friends in the sanctuary of Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Rd. Anderson, SC 29621 on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00-2:30 pm. A memorial service to celebrate his life will begin at 2:30 pm.

Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to D.A.V of South Carolina, 51 Violet Street, West Columbia, SC 29171, or charity of ones choice.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Tysl family.

