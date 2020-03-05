Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Joe Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Joe Pierce Obituary
Ronald Joe Pierce

Anderson - June 21, 1958 - March 4, 2020

Ronald Joe "Onion" Pierce, 61, of Anderson, widower of Jeri Knor Pierce, passed away, March 4, 2020 at his home.

He was the son of Joe Pierce and Cleo R. Tippins.

He is survived by 2 daughters and 5 brothers, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was the grandson of the late Henry and Thelma Pierce and Raymond and Zelma Ford.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. His wish was to be cremated.

Memorials may be made to the .

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -