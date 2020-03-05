|
Ronald Joe Pierce
Anderson - June 21, 1958 - March 4, 2020
Ronald Joe "Onion" Pierce, 61, of Anderson, widower of Jeri Knor Pierce, passed away, March 4, 2020 at his home.
He was the son of Joe Pierce and Cleo R. Tippins.
He is survived by 2 daughters and 5 brothers, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was the grandson of the late Henry and Thelma Pierce and Raymond and Zelma Ford.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. His wish was to be cremated.
Memorials may be made to the .
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020