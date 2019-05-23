|
|
Ronald "Ronnie" Kyzer
West Pelzer - Ronald D "Ronnie" Kyzer, 71, of West Pelzer, SC passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born on September 4, 1947 he was the son of the late Maurice H and Audrey B Kyzer. Ronnie was a 6-year veteran of the US Air Force.
He is survived by his sons: Shane Kyzer (Rina) and Craig Kyzer; brother: Jerry Kyzer (Ann); and 4 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on at 3pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 23, 2019