Ronald Sanders
Anderson, SC - James Ronald Sanders, 79, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Myrel Hampton and Louise Lewis Sanders. Ronald was a 1958 graduate of Boys High School and was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a lifelong Baptist, growing up at Garner Memorial Baptist Church. He worked in the automobile industry throughout his career including Arnett Motors and Ralph Hayes Toyota. The job he loved most was being Papa to Patrick and Briggs.
Survivors include his daughter, Merritt Sanders Rechichar; two grandsons, Patrick Rechichar and Briggs Rechichar; two brothers, Newlan Sanders and Grady Sanders; nieces and nephews, Janet Gromelski, Bryan Sanders, Matt Sanders, Kit Sanders, and Amy Coleman; and Pat Sanders, best ex-wife ever.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Clete Sanders.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Jack Couch. The family will receive friends following the service. The family is at the home of Merritt Rechichar.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019