Rose A. Jacky
Anderson - Rose Ann Rivera Jacky, 89, of Anderson, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home.
Born March 11, 1930 in Elizabeth, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Anthony Rivera and Mary Loffredo Rivera. She was married for 55 years to the late Frank Jacky, Jr. and was a homemaker who was a very active and dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She is survived by sons, Robert Jacky, Frank John Jacky both of Anderson, Thomas Jacky (Anita) of Charlotte, NC, and David Jacky (Stephanie) of Summerville, SC; brother, Lawrence Rivera (Betty) of Somerset, NJ; sisters, Violet Ruetsch of Bridgewater, NJ, Jeannie LaCorte (Rosario) of Berkley Heights, NJ; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She also leaves behind a close friend, Ann Kohlmayer. Special thanks is given to her caregivers, Terri Branyon, Peggy Cowick, Kathie Smith, Laverne Jones and Chris Cole.
In addition to her parents, and husband she was predeceased by brother, John Rivera and sisters, Dorothy Raymond and Emily Grande.
A prayer service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home at 7:00pm followed by visitation until 9:00pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00am with Father Phillip Gillespie officiating. Burial will be at MJ "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019