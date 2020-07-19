1/
Rose Ann Hammett Gurley
Rose Ann Hammett Gurley

Sandy Springs - Rose Ann Hammett Gurley, 74, of Sandy Springs, SC, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born June 19, 1946 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of late Arthur Cleo Hammett and Mary Frances Jones Hammett. Rose Ann was a graduate of Pendleton High School Class of 1964, and was employed with Zeke's County Store until her decline in health in May 2020.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, John C. Gurley, III; two sons, Chuck Gurley (Kendra), and Rodney Gurley (Colleen) both of Pendleton, SC; brothers, Robert Hammett (Angie) of Charlotte, NC, Ted Hammett (Linda) of Anderson, SC, and Gary Hammett of Pendleton, SC; grandchildren, Marissa Landreth (Chase), Seth Gurley, Halley Gurley, Christina Gurley, Jonathan Gurley (Kayla), and Kyle Gurley; great-grandchildren, Raiden Norton, Keegan Gurley, and Arabella Gurley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Kay Seidenstricker, Sue Sutherland, and Janice Compton; and brothers, Donald Hammett and Billy Hammett.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church, 4521 Liberty Highway, Anderson, SC 29621. Due to COVID-19, there will be no receiving of friends. Per the CDC guidelines, social distancing and facial coverings are suggested.

The family will be at the home of Kendra and Chuck Gurley, 1308 Oak Drive, Pendleton, SC 29670.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

