Roseann Zurko Carroll

Anderson - Roseann Zurko Carroll, 78, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home.

Born October 10, 1941 in Sharon, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Zurko and Ann Bobby Zurko. She was married to the late Jerry W. Carroll.

Roseann was an honor graduate of Southern Wesleyan University, earning both a BA in English and a BS in Psychology. She was formerly the office manager of Propp Drugs. Roseann was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son, S. Jeffrey Carroll and his wife Melissa Wyatt Carroll of Anderson; three sisters, Clara Benic of Brookfield, OH; Margaret "Peggy" (Mark) Novelli, of Hubbard, OH; and Judith "Judy" (Angelo) Settle, of Hermitage, PA; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan E. Carroll; her brother, John Joseph Anthony Zurko, formerly of Hermitage, PA; and brother-in-law James "Jim" Benic.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church with Father Robert Higgins officiating.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
