Ross Davis Adair, Sr.Anderson - Ross Davis Adair, Sr., 41, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.He was born on June 12, 1979 in Anderson, SC, and was the son of Henry Dobbins Adair and the late Jane Holmes Davis Adair.Ross was a graduate of Anderson University earning his bachelor's degree in business. He was an avid Clemson football fan and was a member of Central Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon. Ross will be remembered as a wonderful husband to his wife, a great father, son, and brother, and a loyal friend to many. All that knew Ross, knew that he had a wonderful sense of humor and he will be greatly missed.He is survived by his wife, Bethany Fisher Adair; father, Henry Dobbins Adair; son, Ross Davis Adair, Jr.; daughter, Kayla Dobbins Adair (fiancé Chase Kinsey); sister, Henri Adair Baker (Jeff); mother-in-law, Margaret N. Fisher; nieces, Caroline Jane Baker, Hattie Adair Baker and Anna Elizabeth Baker.The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The family will have a private funeral service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 N. Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.