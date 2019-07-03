Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Roy E. "Possum" Nixon

Roy E. "Possum" Nixon Obituary
Roy E. "Possum" Nixon

Anderson, SC - Roy Edward "Possum" Nixon, 81, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Dewey Spain and Ruby McKinley Nixon. He was the retired owner and operator of Anderson T.V. and V.C.R. Services. He was a Baptist.

Survivors include his wife, Carole P. Nixon; daughter, Cynthia L. Nixon; and a son, David Keith Nixon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Nixon Pierce.

A private graveside service was held on July 2, 2019.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 3, 2019
