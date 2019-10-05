|
|
Roy (Jack) Greene
Greer - Roy Truett (Jack) Greene, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home in Greer, SC.
Son of Robert Lee and Eva Swanson Greene, he was born and reared in Pickens County. Jack was a graduate of Daniel High School and a very proud Clemson University Alumnus. He was retired from Janulis Dental Lab.
He is survived by his wife, Reba Greene; one son, Chris Greene (Stephanie) of Anderson; and two daughters, Debbie Walls (Greg) of Mountville and Leigh Stroud (Mike) of Anderson. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Will Walls (Amanda), Chad Walls (Rachel), Brandon Greene (Jessica), Caralee Greene, Mitchell Stroud, Mattie Stroud and three great-grandchildren.
He was pre-deceased by three brothers, Harold, Lester and Bill Greene.
Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Patrick Clark at Pelham First Baptist Church on Sunday, October 6 at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in Wood Memorial Park following the service.
The family will receive friends prior to the service in the Sanctuary from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
Pallbearers are Brandon Greene, Will Walls, Chad Walls, Mitchell Stroud, Ronnie Greene and Randy Greene.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Merritt, Carlton Greene, Danny Gosnell, J. M. Greene, Bill Entrekin, Aaron Greene and Randy Goff.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to Amedisys (Hospice) Foundation, 250 Commonwealth Dr. Suite 105, Greenville, SC 29615 or Pelham First Baptist Church, 2720 S. Old Hwy 14, Greer, SC 29650.
The family will be at home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 5, 2019