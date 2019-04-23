Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
Anderson - Anderson - James Roy Hopkins, 84, of Airline Drive, Anderson, died Sunday April 21, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in Belton, he was a son of the late J.D. Hopkins and Sue Hanvey Smith. He was of the Holiness faith and was a veteran of the U.S Army.

Surviving are his daughter, Carol Ann Lusk (Dennis) of Honea Path, two sisters, Geraldean Gambrell and Audrey Greenway both of Honea Path, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death bu a daughter, Cindy Stoner.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Lynch officiating. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1 PM to 2 PM Wednesday prior to the service at Pruitt Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson SC 29621. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 23, 2019
