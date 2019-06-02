|
Roy Lee Sanders
Belton - Roy Lee Sanders, 64, of Belton, SC passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at AnMed Health.
Born on July 7, 1954 in Spartanburg, SC he was the son of Faye Crumpton and the late James W Sanders and the husband to Deana Sargent Sanders. He was a member of Revive Church, loved to ride motorcycles and loved his family. Roy was also a member of the US Air Force and a Vietnam Veteran.
In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his children: Jeff Roberts, Lance Kinley, and LeAnne Kinley; brother: Jim Sanders; sister: Linda Floyd; several grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his brothers: Charles Sanders and Joe Sanders; half-brother: Vernon Robinson; and half-sister: Charlotte Ross.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Revive Church, 107 Hurricane Creek Road Piedmont, SC 29673. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Military Rites.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12pm-1pm at the church.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 2, 2019