Williamston - James Roy McCuen, 92, husband of the late Elizabeth Hopkins McCuen, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late James Wesley and Bessie Woodson McCuen. A veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard, he served in the Korean War. He retired from Cryovac in Simpsonville and was a member of Whitefield Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughter, Nancy Vaughn (Ronnie) of Williamston; son, Alan McCuen (Wanda) of Pelzer; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank everyone at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home for all the loving kindness and care shown to him.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
