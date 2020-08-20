Roy Milton Waters



Williamston - Roy Milton Waters, 82, widower of the late JoAnn Hicks Waters, died Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.



Born September 15, 1937 in Possum Kingdom of Greenville County to the late William Dophus and Edna Belle Christopher Waters, he worked in textiles and later for Anderson County Environmental Services as a Convenience Center Attendant, a job he enjoyed very much.



He was a member of Crossroads Assembly of God where he formerly served as an Elder and an Usher. He spent many hours as a care taker of the church.



Surviving are his daughters, Regena Wilson and husband Tim of Belton, and Jeanette Carver and husband Doug of Williamston; his grandchildren, Cala Cater (Zane) of whom was raised in the home, Corey Wilson, Cameron Wilson, Carissa Wilson, Douglas Carver, Marlana Foster, Heather Warren, Ryan Carver, James Harvey, Christopher Harvey, and Meghan Childress; 13 great grandchildren; a special brother-in-law, Larry Hicks. He was predeceased by a son, Nathan Powell, a great grandson, Joseph Foster, 6 sisters and 3 brothers. He was the last surviving member of his family.



Funeral services will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 PM from the Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roland Lee Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.



The family is at the home and will receive friends Saturday Evening from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.



Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate 1835 Rodgers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.



Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Waters family.









