1/
Ruby E. Raines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby E. Raines

Anderson, SC - Ruby Emogene Taylor Raines, 92, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home.

Born June 20, 1928 in Suncrest, WV, she was the daughter of the late Roy B. Taylor and Vada E. Cowgar Helmick. She was married to Bert William Raines, Sr. until his death in 2015. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Keith Taylor and Charles Edward Taylor and her sister, Phyllis Blackwood.

She loved to work in her garden and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Bert William Raines, Jr. and Richard Lee Taylor; daughter, Mary Ellen Harn; brothers, Stanley Wayne Taylor and James Helmick; sisters, Joy Hall and Helen Ruth Taylor; eight grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and one grandson on the way.

No services are planned at this time.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved