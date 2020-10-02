Ruby E. RainesAnderson, SC - Ruby Emogene Taylor Raines, 92, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home.Born June 20, 1928 in Suncrest, WV, she was the daughter of the late Roy B. Taylor and Vada E. Cowgar Helmick. She was married to Bert William Raines, Sr. until his death in 2015. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Keith Taylor and Charles Edward Taylor and her sister, Phyllis Blackwood.She loved to work in her garden and spending time with her family.She is survived by her sons, Bert William Raines, Jr. and Richard Lee Taylor; daughter, Mary Ellen Harn; brothers, Stanley Wayne Taylor and James Helmick; sisters, Joy Hall and Helen Ruth Taylor; eight grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and one grandson on the way.No services are planned at this time.