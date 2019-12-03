Services
Ruby Lee Stuart

Townville - Ruby Lee Stuart, 74, of Townville, SC, passed away Wednesday, December 3, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born October 30, 1945 in Anderson County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Jack Cobb and Mattie Grace Evans Cobb. Ruby was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed keeping her grandchildren and going fishing.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, George L. Stuart; son, James A. Whitman, Jr.; daughter, Renea Stuart; sister, Geraldine Cobb Shiflet; grandchildren, Bradley and Brandon Thacker; and great-granddaughter, Zoey Thacker.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Frances Sullivan; and brothers, Paul, Jackie, Johnny and Marvin Cobb.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:00pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Barnette's Grove Cathedral of Love. The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm with Pastor Dale Duckett, Rev. Curtis Lanier and Rev. Michael Babb officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Clemson, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barnette's Grove Cathedral of Love, 5523 Hwy 187, Anderson, SC 29625.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
