Ruby Mae Walker
Anderson - Ruby Mae Williams Walker, 91, widow of Joseph (Joe) Walker, transitioned from her earthly life to her Heavenly home on Saturday, 16 March, at Roswell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Roswell Georgia.
She was the daughter of the late Emmize and Rosa West Williams. She was the 10th of 11 children, all of whom preceded her in death: Brothers- the late Adger, Murray, O.C., Harvey, and E.W. Williams; Sisters- the late Ora Williams Belton, Maggie Williams, Florence Williams, Johnnye Williams Miller, and Jacqueline Williams Flippens.
During her lifetime, she was a wedding and events planner; she prepared meals in various homes throughout the Upstate; and also, she was employed at First Baptist Church in Anderson where she supervised the cleaning team for 20 years until her retirement.
Since 2008, she has lived in Maryland and Georgia with her daughter.
Survivors include her daughter, Beverly E. Walker (Canton GA); a nephew; nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are 2 pm Friday at Marvin Mattison Memorial Chapel, D. B. Walker Funeral with burial in New Silverbrook Cemetery.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 21, 2019