McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Andersonville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Andersonville Baptist Church
Anderson - Ruby Nell Owens, 76, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born August 26, 1942 in Townville, SC, she was a daughter of the late George Skelton and the late Ruby Savage Singleton. She was also preceded in death by one brother, three sisters and a son-in-law, Chris Taylor. Ruby was a faithful member of Andersonville Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry Owens; son, Tony Owens (Dana); daughters, Tammy Stiltner (Jim) and Tracy Taylor-Cain (Johnny); sisters, Bobbie Ann Sanders, Brenda Jones and Norma Hale; also survived by seven grandchildren and one great grandson.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Andersonville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm with Rev. Bruce Evans officiating. Burial will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Andersonville Baptist Church, 6902 Dobbins Bridge Rd, Anderson, SC 29626.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 24, 2019
