In Loving Memory
Ruby Plumer Smith, aka "Shine"
03/19/1939 - 2/12/2010
Happy Heavenly Birthday Momma,
it has been 10 years since you earned your Pretty Wings, and each day I find a new memory to relive, honor and celebrate. I know in my heart that you have been made whole in God's presence, and I thank God for giving me 53 years to spend with the most Beautiful and Wise Woman I know. For those who knew you as Ms. Smith, Ms. Ruby, Shine, Sister, Twin, Nana, Grandma or Momma, our hearts will always have an irreplaceable space. But we know that you are Singing, Dancing and Shouting all around God's Throne.
We all Love and Miss you so much.
Your Loving Daughter, Maurenia, Deidei, Ian, Nay, Rae, The Plumer Family and Friends
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020