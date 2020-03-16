Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Aka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Plumer Smith "Shine" Aka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Plumer Smith "Shine" Aka In Memoriam
In Loving Memory

Ruby Plumer Smith, aka "Shine"

03/19/1939 - 2/12/2010

Happy Heavenly Birthday Momma,

it has been 10 years since you earned your Pretty Wings, and each day I find a new memory to relive, honor and celebrate. I know in my heart that you have been made whole in God's presence, and I thank God for giving me 53 years to spend with the most Beautiful and Wise Woman I know. For those who knew you as Ms. Smith, Ms. Ruby, Shine, Sister, Twin, Nana, Grandma or Momma, our hearts will always have an irreplaceable space. But we know that you are Singing, Dancing and Shouting all around God's Throne.

We all Love and Miss you so much.

Your Loving Daughter, Maurenia, Deidei, Ian, Nay, Rae, The Plumer Family and Friends
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -