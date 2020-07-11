Ruby R. ShirleyBelton - Ruby Reeves Shirley, 89, loving wife of the late W. Parker Shirley, passed from this life on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Dominion Senior Living of Anderson.Born September 4, 1930 in Honea Path, SC, she is the daughter of the late Cullen Reeves and Elsie Vaughn Reeves, but spent most of her life in Belton. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Belton, and taught Sunday School most of her adult life.She is survived by her two daughters, Jan Nicholson (Buddy) of Isle of Palms, SC, and Patricia Strickland (Mike) of Abbeville, SC; sister, Barbara Moore of Hodges, SC; sister-in-law, Jane Shirley of Williamsburg, VA; brother-in-law, Jim Shirley (Sylvia) of Myrtle Beach, SC; four grandchildren, Michelle Lee (Mark), Chuck Strickland (Teresa), Chris Strickland (Allison), and John Beeks (Krystal); and 10 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Reeves.The family will receive friends on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Belton. The funeral service will follow visitation in the church sanctuary on Monday at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dale Lynch officiating.The family will be at the residence, 116 West Rd., Belton, SC 29627.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruby's honor to First Baptist Church of Belton, P.O. Box 366, Belton, SC 29627. The family would like to sincerely thank Dominion Senior Living and its entire staff for special care they gave to Ruby and her family.