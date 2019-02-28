|
|
Ruby Rochester Allen Isbell
Walhalla - Ruby Rochester Allen Isbell, 79, wife of the late Ralph C. Isbell, of 1071 South Greenwich Drive, Walhalla passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
A native of Oconee County, SC, Mrs. Isbell was the daughter of the late John Aldrich "J.A." Rochester and Stella Winkler Rochester. She retired from the Oconee County School District and was a member of College Street Baptist Church.
Mrs. Isbell is survived by her sons: Michael R. Allen (Nancy) of Clemson, SC and Marc Allen (Lanie) of Spartanburg, SC; sisters: Rena Peak of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Joan Lee of Easley, SC; two grandchildren: Savannah Grace Allen and Peyton Marcus Allen; three step grandchildren: Wes Cheatham, Trish Mauney and Drew Cheatham; and four step great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Isbell was preceded in death by her first husband: Roger A. Allen; son: Gregory Austin Allen; brother: Earl Rochester; and sister: Sara Cooper.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019, at College Street Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 PM, Friday, prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to College Street Baptist Church, Attn: Food Bank, P.O. Box 340, Walhalla, SC 29691.
Known for her ease in frequent conversation with everyone, Ruby possessed a contagious smile. Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her Christian witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy and service as a prayer warrior will never be forgotten. Everyday Ruby's love for Jesus, her family, and her church family and friends was on display.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 28, 2019