Ruby Rouda Richardson
Anderson - Ruby Rouda Richardson "Mo Mo", 102, formerly of 305 Moultrie Square, Anderson, SC died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at The Garden House. She was the loving wife of the late L. Fred Richardson. Born on November 13, 1917 in Charleston, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. Rouda and Ada Wooten Rouda.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Anderson, where she was a member of Baraca Class. She was also a member of the 1936 and 1937 Anderson High School class luncheon group.
Surviving her is her son, Larry F. Richardson, Jr. and wife, Christine E. Richardson of Anderson, SC: grandsons, L.F. "Rick" Richardson, III of Anderson, SC and Mark R. Richardson and his wife, Christina C. Richardson of Columbia, SC; three great granddaughters, Caitlin, Callan and Caroline all of Columbia, SC.
Ruby was predeceased by two brothers, William and Herbert Rouda and two sisters, Agnes and Annette Rouda.
The family wants to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff of The Garden House for the care and love given to our mother over the past 3 years. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and his staff for the care over the past nine months.
Graveside services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:30pm at Old Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. Josh Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baraca Class of First Baptist Church Anderson, 307 S. Manning St., Anderson, SC 29624 or to a .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020