Ruby Witcher Boseman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Witcher Boseman

Charlottesville - Mrs. Ruby Boseman, 82, passed away on May 29, 2020. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved