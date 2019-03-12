|
|
Rubye Lee Singleton
Anderson, SC - Rubye Lee Singleton, 92, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Dominion Senior Living in Anderson. She was born in Walhalla, SC, on October 3, 1926, to the late Albert Turner Lee and Clara Vaughn Lee. She married her high school sweetheart, Wade Hampton Singleton, in 1943, and this has been a true love story for 75 years.
Rubye was a member of the First Assembly of God in Augusta, Ga. and enjoyed visiting Eastview Baptist Church when her health permitted. Her encouraging generous spirit and gift of hospitality blessed many and certainly her family.
In addition to her husband, Rubye is survived by two children, Larry Singleton (Gail) of Oakton, Virginia, and Judy Blank (Randy) of Anderson, SC; three grandchildren, Jade Singleton (Allison) of Oakton, Virginia, Crystal Singleton-Ramirez (Wilmer) of Haymarket, Virginia, and Joy Harrison (Mark) of Anderson, SC; four great-grandchildren, Hampton and Hallee Harrison, and Aliana and Anneliese Singleton-Ramirez.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Trudy, and sisters, Lucille Evatt, Marie Smith, Madge Harden and brothers, Harold and Deck Lee.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Ted Edgar. Burial will follow in Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. The family is at the home of Judy and Randy Blank.
A special thank-you to the wonderful care givers from Pruitt Hospice and Dominion Senior Living. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 456, Belton, SC 29627, or Pruitt Hospice, 1510 North Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 12, 2019