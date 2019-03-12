Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rubye Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rubye Lee Singleton


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rubye Lee Singleton Obituary
Rubye Lee Singleton

Anderson, SC - Rubye Lee Singleton, 92, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Dominion Senior Living in Anderson. She was born in Walhalla, SC, on October 3, 1926, to the late Albert Turner Lee and Clara Vaughn Lee. She married her high school sweetheart, Wade Hampton Singleton, in 1943, and this has been a true love story for 75 years.

Rubye was a member of the First Assembly of God in Augusta, Ga. and enjoyed visiting Eastview Baptist Church when her health permitted. Her encouraging generous spirit and gift of hospitality blessed many and certainly her family.

In addition to her husband, Rubye is survived by two children, Larry Singleton (Gail) of Oakton, Virginia, and Judy Blank (Randy) of Anderson, SC; three grandchildren, Jade Singleton (Allison) of Oakton, Virginia, Crystal Singleton-Ramirez (Wilmer) of Haymarket, Virginia, and Joy Harrison (Mark) of Anderson, SC; four great-grandchildren, Hampton and Hallee Harrison, and Aliana and Anneliese Singleton-Ramirez.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Trudy, and sisters, Lucille Evatt, Marie Smith, Madge Harden and brothers, Harold and Deck Lee.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Ted Edgar. Burial will follow in Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. The family is at the home of Judy and Randy Blank.

A special thank-you to the wonderful care givers from Pruitt Hospice and Dominion Senior Living. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 456, Belton, SC 29627, or Pruitt Hospice, 1510 North Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now