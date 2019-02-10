|
Rudy Hammond
Anderson - Rudy Wallace Hammond, 81, of Anderson SC 29621, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home.
Born on September 25, 1937 in Mullins, SC, he was the son of the late David and Christine Phillips Hammond. He was married for 58years to Alma S Hammond, a mechanical engineer and general contractor with R.W. Hammond Construction and a member of Southpointe Baptist Church, Anderson SC.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Jonathan L. Hammond, Douglas Hammond (Monique), Daniel T. Hammond (Charin) and Joel E. Hammond (Amy); sister: Brenda Atkins; grandchildren: Brian "Chip" Hammond, Sally G. Hammond, Daniel T. Hammond Jr, Gabrielle C. Hammond, Douglas C. Hammond Jr, Roderick W. Hammond, Grayson A. Hammond and Jozie E. Hammond.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a son: Brian A. Hammond; brother: Johnny Hammond; sister: Laura Culver.
Funeral services will be held at Southpointe Baptist Church, 1319 Hwy 29S Anderson, SC 29626 on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 4pm with Pastor Dave Neal officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday, February 9, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm at the church.
The family will be at the home, 106 Brewton Court, Anderson, SC 29621.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the R.W. Hammond college fund for his grandchildren, care of Mrs. Rudy Hammond, PO Box 85 Anderson SC 29622.
The family wishes also to thank the staff of Kindred Hospice for the capable, compassionate care during Rudy's final illness.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 10, 2019