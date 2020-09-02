Russell Elrod
May 23, 1965 -
August 31, 2020
David Russell Elrod, 55, husband of Karen Taylor Elrod, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, August 31, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Anderson on May 23, 1965, he was a son of the late David Samuel Elrod and Jeanie Ayers Elrod.
He was retired from Robert Bosch Corp., was a member of New Spring Church and attended Second Chance Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Taylor Elrod, his daughter, Rhianna Elrod, mother, Jeanie Ayers Elrod, brother, Jeff Elrod (Cathy), many special nieces and nephews and his beloved Slovakian Shepherd, Bella.
The family will host a private memorial service.
