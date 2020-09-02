1/
Russell Elrod
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Elrod

May 23, 1965 -

August 31, 2020

David Russell Elrod, 55, husband of Karen Taylor Elrod, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, August 31, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Anderson on May 23, 1965, he was a son of the late David Samuel Elrod and Jeanie Ayers Elrod.

He was retired from Robert Bosch Corp., was a member of New Spring Church and attended Second Chance Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Taylor Elrod, his daughter, Rhianna Elrod, mother, Jeanie Ayers Elrod, brother, Jeff Elrod (Cathy), many special nieces and nephews and his beloved Slovakian Shepherd, Bella.

The family will host a private memorial service.

Memorials may be made in his memory to The American Heart Association by visiting www2.heart.org and choose Memorials and Tributes.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER, 1621 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC 29625.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved