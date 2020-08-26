1/1
Russell J. Belanger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell J. Belanger

Anderson, SC - Russell Joseph Belanger, 91, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.

Born in Brunswick, Maine, he was the son of the late John and Yvonne Bourgoin Belanger. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Belanger was retired from the Civil Service Department of Defense with the U.S. Navy. He was a member of River of Life Church of God.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Belanger; son, Russell R. Belanger; daughter, Mary-Anne Belanger; stepchildren, Ronnie Fleming (Mary), Teresa Freeman, and Tammy McCollum; and two grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Belanger.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 28, at Forest Lawn Chapel Mausoleum. Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from noon until 4 p.m. Thursday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Forest Lawn Chapel Mausoleum.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson Northeast Chapel - Anderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved