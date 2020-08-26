Russell J. BelangerAnderson, SC - Russell Joseph Belanger, 91, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.Born in Brunswick, Maine, he was the son of the late John and Yvonne Bourgoin Belanger. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Belanger was retired from the Civil Service Department of Defense with the U.S. Navy. He was a member of River of Life Church of God.Survivors include his wife, Betty Belanger; son, Russell R. Belanger; daughter, Mary-Anne Belanger; stepchildren, Ronnie Fleming (Mary), Teresa Freeman, and Tammy McCollum; and two grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Belanger.Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 28, at Forest Lawn Chapel Mausoleum. Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from noon until 4 p.m. Thursday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.Sullivan-King Mortuary