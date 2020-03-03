|
|
Ruth Ann Kight Hopkins
Ruth was born on August 3rd, 1941 to Ernest and Elizabeth Kight in Chaffee, Missouri. She died at Hospice House in Anderson, SC on February 28, 2020.
Ruth was married to Mark Hopkins in 1959 and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in late December of 2019. The couple was blessed with three children, Sara (Ed Bopp), Amy (Matthew Mason), and Steven (Marie Martin). Also, six grandchildren, Mitch (Ali), Monica, Mike, Madeline, Sophia, Alex and one great grandchild, Walker. Ruth is also survived by her brothers, Ernest Kight (Carolyn), Thomas Smith (Robin), their children, and many other very dear extended family members.
Ruth was well-known in the area as an artist. She was honored by the SC Watermedia Society as a Member of Excellence. She taught art classes at the Anderson Arts Center for more than 25 years. She was a prolific painter and many business and local collectors have her paintings. Sixteen of her paintings are currently on display at Wren Park in downtown Anderson.
Many organizations honored Ruth over the years, including Anderson University, The Cancer Association of Anderson, The City of Anderson, the Anderson Arts Center, and the South Carolina Watermedia Society.
Serving as First Lady of three colleges, she hosted some of the region's best-known personalities in her home for meals. Some of the names one would recognize included Governors David Beasley and Carroll Campbell, Senators Strom Thurman and Fritz Hollings, and Civil Rights activists Joseph Roberts and Coretta Scott King.
During her time in Anderson, Ruth was President of the Mimosa Garden Club and the Anderson Artists Guild. She was a long-time member of Concord Baptist Church, taught a Sunday school class, and was a member of the adult choir. She served as the narrator for several special programs by the choir, over the years.
Known as a gracious lady and a strong booster of Anderson University, The Mimosa Garden Club, and the Anderson Arts Center, Ruth Hopkins is a name that many in the community will know and remember. A memorial service for Ruth will be held at Concord Baptist Church at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday, March 8th. A reception will follow the service where visitors can greet the family.
In lieu of flowers we would suggest a contribution to the Cancer Association of Anderson located at 215 East Calhoun Street in Anderson.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020