Ruth Bell
Pelzer - Ruth Elizabeth Hiott Rogers Bell, 92, wife of the late Glenn Ellis Bell, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She was twice married, first to the late Clarence Lee Rogers.
Born in Williamston, she was a daughter of the late William Franklin and Floy Janie Cantrell Hiott. A retired hairdresser, she was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughters, Brenda Rogers Mauldin (Jones) of Williamston and Cathey Rogers Ross (Cliff) of Gastonia; step-daughter, Diane Bell Smith (Phil) of West Pelzer; step-son, Steve Bell (Debbie) of Pelzer; sisters, Marie Clardy and Dell Gillespie of Williamston; grandchildren, Janet Boyce (Ricky), Tim Ross (Mary), Andy Ross (Becky), Guin Thompson (Patrick), and Charlie Ross; great-grandchildren, Tiana Haulbrook (Austin), Jacob, Emma, Livy, and Macy Ross; step-grandchildren, Bryan and Stacey Major, Lindsey Marchman (Dane), Phillip Bell (Heather), Jeffrey Bell (Christine); one great-great-grandchild; and nine step-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Bell will lie-in-state from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, at Gray Mortuary.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3 at Whitefield Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com