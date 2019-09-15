|
Ruth Brownlee Sims
- - Ruth Brownlee Sims age 72, 125 Compton Road passed Tuesday. She was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late Larry Brownlee and Hazel Perrin Brownlee. She was a graduated of Geer Gantt High School and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Survivor include her husband Leo L. Sims, three sons Jason, Darius, and Kendrick Sims, five grandchildren, two sisters Sandra Black, and Dorothy Brownlee, five brothers Larry Brownlee Jr., Robert Brownlee, Johnny Brownlee, Frankie Brownlee, and Terry B. Brownlee. Funeral services will be held Sunday 2:00P.M. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019