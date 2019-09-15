Services
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Brownlee Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Brownlee Sims Obituary
Ruth Brownlee Sims

- - Ruth Brownlee Sims age 72, 125 Compton Road passed Tuesday. She was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late Larry Brownlee and Hazel Perrin Brownlee. She was a graduated of Geer Gantt High School and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Survivor include her husband Leo L. Sims, three sons Jason, Darius, and Kendrick Sims, five grandchildren, two sisters Sandra Black, and Dorothy Brownlee, five brothers Larry Brownlee Jr., Robert Brownlee, Johnny Brownlee, Frankie Brownlee, and Terry B. Brownlee. Funeral services will be held Sunday 2:00P.M. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now