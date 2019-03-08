|
Ruth Cash McLeskey
Anderson - Mrs. Ruth Cash McLeskey, 106, of Anderson, formerly of Hartwell, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Marchbanks Assisted Living, Anderson, SC.
Born on September 23, 1912 in Hartwell GA, she was the daughter of the late Albert Cash and Leila Hunt Cash. Mrs. McLeskey was a retired inspector for Bellcraft Mfg. She also was a member of the Reed Creek Baptist Church and an honorary member of Abundant Life Baptist Church.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Mrs. McLeskey was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd McLeskey, two brothers, Joe Cash and Walter Cash.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Rev. Wayne Robertson officiating. Burial will be in the Reed Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The body is at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell, where the family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abundant Life Baptist Church, PO Box 237, Hartwell, GA 30643.
The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 8, 2019