Ruth Copeland Singleton
Anderson - Ruth Copeland Singleton, 95, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 at Oak Leaf Assisted Living in Lexington SC.
Born August 16, 1924, in Florence, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Lela Holcombe Copeland and Lewis Crowder Copeland. She was married for 62 years to the late Carl Leroy Singleton until his passing in 2005.
Ruth was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Charlotte School of Business. She was a devoted employee with Duke Power Company for 30 years before retiring in 1984 and a lifelong member of Boulevard Baptist Church. She loved traveling, fishing, gardening, and spending time with grandchildren. She had a passion for crossword puzzles, and she excelled at them. As an avid fan of Clemson Football and Women's Basketball, she attended and then followed the teams through all her adult years.
She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Singleton Dorrell of Columbia, SC; Nancy Singleton Strong of Anderson, SC; three grandchildren, Jody Dorrell, Lori Dorrell Kersey and Scott Strong; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Leaf Village, Lexington SC and First Community Village, Columbus OH for all the great care and friendships that made her stay so comfortable.
A Graveside Service will be held for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Boulevard Baptist Church.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 13 to May 14, 2020