Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Copeland Singleton


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Copeland Singleton Obituary
Ruth Copeland Singleton

Anderson - Ruth Copeland Singleton, 95, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 at Oak Leaf Assisted Living in Lexington SC.

Born August 16, 1924, in Florence, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Lela Holcombe Copeland and Lewis Crowder Copeland. She was married for 62 years to the late Carl Leroy Singleton until his passing in 2005.

Ruth was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Charlotte School of Business. She was a devoted employee with Duke Power Company for 30 years before retiring in 1984 and a lifelong member of Boulevard Baptist Church. She loved traveling, fishing, gardening, and spending time with grandchildren. She had a passion for crossword puzzles, and she excelled at them. As an avid fan of Clemson Football and Women's Basketball, she attended and then followed the teams through all her adult years.

She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn Singleton Dorrell of Columbia, SC; Nancy Singleton Strong of Anderson, SC; three grandchildren, Jody Dorrell, Lori Dorrell Kersey and Scott Strong; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Leaf Village, Lexington SC and First Community Village, Columbus OH for all the great care and friendships that made her stay so comfortable.

A Graveside Service will be held for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Boulevard Baptist Church.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now