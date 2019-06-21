|
Ruth Fleming
Anderson - Mrs. Ruth Ransom Fleming, 91, of Anderson, formerly of Hartwell, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at NHC Healthcare, Anderson, SC.
Born on December 7, 1927, in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Ransom and Roxie Pilgrim Ransom. Mrs. Fleming was retired from Miliken and a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartwell.
Survivors include her daughter: Jean F. Labrador (Christopher) of Canada; one grandchild: Blake Fleming Bailey; two sisters: Brenda R. Reid and Jimmie Sue R. Manley both of Anderson. Mrs. Fleming was preceded in death by her husband: Tom Alton Fleming Sr; one son: Tom "Tommy" Alton Fleming Jr.; two sisters: Louise Stone, Doris Arflin; three brothers: Bobby Ransom, R.C. Ransom and Raymond Ransom.
Mrs. Fleming is at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday evening.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Dr. Hugh Kirby officiating. Burial will be in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hartwell, 81 E. Howell Street, Hartwell, GA 30643.
The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 21, 2019