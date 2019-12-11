|
Ruth Hodges
Anderson - Ruth Mary Hodges, 88, died on Dec. 6 after a brief illness. She was a special lady with an irrepressible personality.
She was born February 26, 1931 in Miami, Florida the daughter of W.L. Dickson and Ruth Shiver Dickson. She spent her childhood through high school years in Adel, Georgia. She was a graduate of John B. Stetson University and did graduate work at Clemson and Furman University. She was a classroom teacher in District Five for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John M.C. Hodges. She is survived by John Michael Hodges (Cindy), Brian Dickson Hodges, Joseph Lamar Hodges (Ann), four granddaughters: Dr. Maggie Hodges (Cassie), Kelley Reszetylo (Stephen), Ashley Hodges and Molly Hodges; one great granddaughter, Elin, and one great grandson, Oliver. Also, her sister Dianne Cowart and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth and family moved to Anderson in November of 1960 and joined Boulevard Baptist Church the following year. She loved her Boulevard Baptist Church family. She taught Sunday School to teenagers, a singles class and sang in the church choir. Her passion was working with Internationals. Ruth embraced all newcomers in the community. She established an English as a Second Language class at the church.
Her sons recall impatiently waiting in the car after the Sunday church service while Ruth visited with as many people as she could. She enjoyed conversations with her many friends. She enjoyed playing bridge and bowled with husband John on Friday nights until she hurt her back.
A Memorial service will be held at Boulevard Baptist Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Austin Carty, Dr. Johnny McKinney and Dr. Jack Couch officiating. The family will greet friends in the sanctuary after the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Boulevard music program, particularly to the young people's choirs or to the Ruth School in Romania, which works with the Romany. These can be made through the church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019