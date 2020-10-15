1/
Ruth McConnell
Anderson - Ruth Gilstrap McConnell, 94, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Harbison Shores Assisted Living, Irmo, SC.

Born November 6, 1925 in Anderson County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles Felton Gilstrap and Ollie Stone Gilstrap. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Glenn McConnell for 66 years until his death in 2013.

Ruth was a graduate of Girls High and was a long-time employee of J.C. Penny with over 50 faithful years with the company. She was a member the Lioness Club and Varennes Heights Baptist Church where she enjoyed the Ladies Bible Sunday School Class and loved serving in the nursery. Ruth's family was her true passion and she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary McConnell Drew and her husband, Dr. Sam Drew, and Martha McConnell Houston and her husband, Rev. Mitch Houston; grandchildren, Dr. John Drew (Jessica), Dr. Emily Drew (Dr. Barrett Brown), Christopher Houston (Danielle) and Benjamin Houston; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jameson Drew, Fiona Drew and Addison Houston; and step great-grandchildren, Amory, Hailey and Kaury Thome.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Gilstrap; and sisters, Avis Cleveland, Sybil Jones and Willie Poole.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, October 17, 2020, between the hours of noon and 5:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 2:00 pm at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Kirt Mitchell officiating. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are preferred.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Varennes Heights Baptist Church, 411 Visage Dr., Anderson, SC 29626.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
