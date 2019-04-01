Ruth Nixon



Anderson - Ruth Rebecca LeCroy Nixon, age 75, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home.



Born in Anderson, SC, on November 24, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Hubert LeCroy and the late Maude Fowler LeCroy. Ruth was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School class of 1963 where she played in the band and later received an Associates Degree. She was a faithful member of Oakwood Baptist Church.



She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Stan Nixon; her sons, Roger Dalton, of Anderson and Joey Fisher and his wife Samantha, of Anderson; step-son, Jhan Nixon and his wife Christine, of Anderson; step-daughter, Leigh Nixon, of Anderson; a special niece, Melissa Stone; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two daughters, Angela Cravens and Tina Marie Dalton; and two sisters, Doris Dyar and Edith White.



The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Oakwood Baptist Church with Reverend Michael Jones officiating. Interment will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home.



Flowers will be accepted.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary